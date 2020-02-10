Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Cibc Bank USA

Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.6% of Cibc Bank USA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $320.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,400.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.43. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.56 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.