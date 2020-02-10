Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,908 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 60.1% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 44,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $375,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,049.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 42,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $359,746.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 742,996 shares of company stock worth $4,990,640. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BE opened at $9.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. Bloom Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $16.63.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 867.76% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

