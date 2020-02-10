CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.05% of Energous worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energous by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energous by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 130,228 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in shares of Energous by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 758,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Energous by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Energous in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Energous from $8.20 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

In related news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 22,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $44,835.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,227 shares in the company, valued at $545,166.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Gaulding sold 31,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $68,863.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,486.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $206,397 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $1.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.61. Energous Corp has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $11.54.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Energous had a negative return on equity of 164.30% and a negative net margin of 19,557.08%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energous Corp will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

