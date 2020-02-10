Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,594 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,565 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.8% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $937,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $157,867,000 after purchasing an additional 299,499 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 144,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,415,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,517,000 after purchasing an additional 244,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $47.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $203.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

