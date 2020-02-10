Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.33 Million Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HDS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 60.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 112.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,369,000 after purchasing an additional 707,576 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the third quarter worth $4,644,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

HDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

HDS stock opened at $41.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $36.99 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

