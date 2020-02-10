F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,809 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 19,055 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $123.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.69. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.19 and a 1-year high of $173.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $36,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,206.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $89,317.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,871.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,771 shares of company stock valued at $842,417. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.06.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

