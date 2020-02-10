Cigna Investments Inc. New Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 53,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $24.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $27.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

