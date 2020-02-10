Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 787 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.27.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $205.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.99. The company has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.19 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.81%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

