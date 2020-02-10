Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in RMR Group were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of RMR Group by 324.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of RMR Group by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RMR Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of RMR Group stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.14. RMR Group Inc has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $77.83.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.57 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. Research analysts forecast that RMR Group Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

