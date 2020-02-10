Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Decreased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 3,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $357,886.54. Also, insider Christopher T. Newkirk sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $596,603.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,176,673 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $101.80 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $76.82 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.24.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.77.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.