Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 1,080 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 2,381 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $128,597.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,363,920.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,449,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,412. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $51.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.41. Essent Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.58% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $226.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

