Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 625 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $232.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $165.69 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.15 and its 200 day moving average is $227.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total value of $5,538,383.00. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.28, for a total transaction of $1,757,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,374.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,591 shares of company stock worth $31,228,368. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

