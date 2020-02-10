The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $36.00.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 target price on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.27.

NASDAQ CG opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.75.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

