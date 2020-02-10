Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CATB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CATB opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 186.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 112,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 57,155 shares in the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.