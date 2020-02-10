CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CareDx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 target price on shares of CareDx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.57.

CDNA opened at $24.13 on Friday. CareDx has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $41.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76.

In other CareDx news, insider Sasha King sold 2,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $46,708.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,136.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $265,125.00. Insiders sold 24,626 shares of company stock valued at $543,133 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CareDx by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,102,000 after acquiring an additional 609,930 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 633,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 36,943 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 609,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 374,897 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 340,797 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 565,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 248,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

