Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CENT. Bank of America cut Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Argus cut Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Central Garden & Pet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $34.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.91 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. Central Garden & Pet’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

