Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,923 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Autodesk by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $207.01 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 313.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The company had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.18.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.