Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 354.5% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $353.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $225.65 and a 1-year high of $376.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $319.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.50.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

