Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BRY. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Berry Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Berry Petroleum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Berry Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Berry Petroleum from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.64.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Berry Petroleum stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Berry Petroleum has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.70 million. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 25.26%. Analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $12,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gary A. Grove purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $84,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,102.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 54,403 shares of company stock valued at $389,270 and sold 1,481,871 shares valued at $15,675,892. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,891,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,852,000 after buying an additional 31,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Petroleum by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,798,000 after purchasing an additional 402,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Berry Petroleum by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,168,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Berry Petroleum by 1,831.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 381,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 362,117 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.