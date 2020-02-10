BidaskClub Lowers CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CARG. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.70.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.83. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 95.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.88.

In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $75,279.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 102,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,803.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $2,304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,731.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 867,570 shares of company stock worth $33,076,960. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CarGurus by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CarGurus by 21.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

