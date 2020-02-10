Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 12.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 29.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

