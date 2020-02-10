Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CENT has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Central Garden & Pet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus cut Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America cut Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.33.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of -0.08. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $34.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.91 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,925,000 after buying an additional 43,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,559,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 453,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after buying an additional 34,449 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 187.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after buying an additional 220,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

