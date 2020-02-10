Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.33.

CCMP opened at $160.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cabot Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $95.15 and a 52-week high of $166.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.28. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $283.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $1,356,353.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 1,365.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 403.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

