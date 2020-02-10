Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CERS. ValuEngine upgraded Cerus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Cerus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.33.

NASDAQ CERS opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Cerus has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77.

In related news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,731.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

