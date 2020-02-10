Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $280.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $316.69.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $338.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Biogen has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.99 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1,345.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,138,000 after purchasing an additional 628,233 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 10,997.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,809,000 after purchasing an additional 339,706 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 400,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,864,000 after purchasing an additional 292,927 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,773,000 after purchasing an additional 222,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,532,000 after purchasing an additional 158,593 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

