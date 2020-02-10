Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BLCM opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.20, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $41.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 250,628 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 250,628 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 140,494 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 417,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 33,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 116,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 56,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

