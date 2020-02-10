BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $282.45 million, a P/E ratio of 115.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 46.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,534.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $42,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,680.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,473 over the last 90 days. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

