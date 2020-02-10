Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $410.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price upped by Leerink Swann from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $316.69.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $338.70 on Thursday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 851,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,263,000 after buying an additional 63,938 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Biogen by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after buying an additional 109,336 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Biogen by 47.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after buying an additional 222,250 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Biogen by 1,345.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,138,000 after buying an additional 628,233 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 5.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after buying an additional 32,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

