BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BJRI. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $47.00 target price on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. CL King began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $802.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average is $38.34.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $58,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 765.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 192,733 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 586,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after buying an additional 150,612 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,075,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $2,128,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

