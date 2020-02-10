Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $311.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $286.00 to $311.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $261.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $316.69.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $338.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Biogen has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 851,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,263,000 after purchasing an additional 63,938 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,336 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,773,000 after purchasing an additional 222,250 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1,345.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,138,000 after purchasing an additional 628,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

