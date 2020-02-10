Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 10th (ARDX, BWNG, CSCO, DLHC, GLUU, ICPT, LCTX, LNC, PENN, PHNX)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 10th:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a sell rating. The firm currently has GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 141 ($1.85).

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Noble Financial. Noble Financial currently has a $8.25 price target on the stock.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $257.00 target price on the stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They currently have a $106.00 target price on the stock.

TMAC Resources (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a sell rating. The firm currently has GBX 4,200 ($55.25) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 4,400 ($57.88).

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $7.75 price target on the stock.

