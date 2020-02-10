Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 10th (ARDX, BWNG, CSCO, DLHC, GLUU, ICPT, LCTX, LNC, PENN, PHNX)

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 10th:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a sell rating. The firm currently has GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 141 ($1.85).

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Noble Financial. Noble Financial currently has a $8.25 price target on the stock.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $257.00 target price on the stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They currently have a $106.00 target price on the stock.

TMAC Resources (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a sell rating. The firm currently has GBX 4,200 ($55.25) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 4,400 ($57.88).

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $7.75 price target on the stock.

