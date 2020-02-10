-$0.03 EPS Expected for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.10). Extraction Oil & Gas reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Extraction Oil & Gas.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $196.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.88 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 51.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,401,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 475,554 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $792,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 341,607 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 458,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 163,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,312,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,653,000 after purchasing an additional 150,768 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ XOG opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $202.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

