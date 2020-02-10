$19.56 Million in Sales Expected for Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) to post sales of $19.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.52 million and the highest is $19.60 million. Reliant Bancorp posted sales of $15.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year sales of $103.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.84 million to $104.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $116.17 million, with estimates ranging from $112.44 million to $119.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 17.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In related news, Director Homayoun Aminmadani purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $106,300.00. Insiders purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $149,080 over the last three months. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBNC. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $22.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

