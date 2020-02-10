CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after buying an additional 5,794,415 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,473,000 after buying an additional 862,369 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after buying an additional 468,425 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 857,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,577,000 after buying an additional 285,542 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,494,000 after buying an additional 51,810 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $130.17 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.43 and a 1 year high of $131.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

