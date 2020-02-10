Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $84.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.52. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $72.35 and a 52 week high of $86.69. The company has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. Citigroup increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Argus increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

