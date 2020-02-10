Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. MKM Partners set a $63.00 price target on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $57.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.14. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $65.74.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

