CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,062 Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

NYSE HES opened at $55.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.22. Hess Corp. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,733 shares of company stock valued at $23,086,899. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Cfra lowered shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.