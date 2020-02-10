CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes Position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 743.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CONMED in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

In other CONMED news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $1,294,469.54. 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CNMD opened at $101.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $116.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.83 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.