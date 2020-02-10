CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $211,000 in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,908,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $341.06 on Monday. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $355.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.59, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Schneider sold 2,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $805,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,235,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.93 per share, with a total value of $1,004,148.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,417 shares of company stock valued at $20,497,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.93.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

