CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 119 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc raised its position in Arista Networks by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $8,921,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Arista Networks by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 75,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $63,826.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $962,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,876.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,772 shares of company stock worth $8,118,177. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.12.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $231.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.47. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $173.31 and a 1 year high of $331.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

