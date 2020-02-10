1,300 Shares in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,825,000 after buying an additional 53,618 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $8,660,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at $6,795,000. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after buying an additional 45,771 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $188.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.66. Amedisys Inc has a 1-year low of $106.65 and a 1-year high of $189.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total value of $57,039.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,461.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $41,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $1,719,850 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMED. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.