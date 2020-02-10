CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 229,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 54,841 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,186,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 36,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,344,000 after purchasing an additional 72,827 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $205,707.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,738.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.29.

CRL stock opened at $155.99 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1-year low of $123.17 and a 1-year high of $161.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.41 and its 200-day moving average is $140.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

