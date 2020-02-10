3,221 Shares in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,221 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,240,000 after buying an additional 69,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 63,450 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,511,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.41.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $75.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13. Installed Building Products Inc has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

