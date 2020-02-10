CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.82.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $233.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $143.19 and a 12-month high of $242.09.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.82 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $409,840.00. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 7,962 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $1,573,848.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,522.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

