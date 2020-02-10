CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New $230,000 Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 23.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,421,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cross Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.48.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $103.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.60 and its 200-day moving average is $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $83.78 and a 52 week high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Amphenol’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $926,820.00. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.