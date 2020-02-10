CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at $357,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at $28,000. IFG Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at $407,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 51.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in AON by 35.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. Raymond James cut shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Shares of AON opened at $230.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $156.09 and a 12-month high of $230.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.16.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

