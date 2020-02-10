CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $241,000 in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

HELE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.56.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $193.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $108.31 and a twelve month high of $198.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.03.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

