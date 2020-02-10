CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $253,000 Holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aqua America by 64.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Aqua America by 11.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Aqua America during the fourth quarter worth $9,004,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in Aqua America by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 16,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTR opened at $53.22 on Monday. Aqua America Inc has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $52.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aqua America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

