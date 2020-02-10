CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Masimo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Masimo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock opened at $175.35 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $118.93 and a 1-year high of $177.51. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MASI. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

In other Masimo news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $3,764,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,213,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,378 shares of company stock worth $12,225,640. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

