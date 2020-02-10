CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $273,000 Stock Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 53.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 21,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,253,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $385.44 on Monday. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $294.81 and a twelve month high of $393.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.512 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $386.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.50.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

